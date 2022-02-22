US plans new sanctions on Russia; Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions independent | Oneindia News

The US announced financial sanctions against the rebel territories in Ukraine and will impose new sanctions on Russia.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and..
Watch VideoNATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating "disinformation" by saying it was returning some..
Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to..