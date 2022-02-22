A look at the history behind the rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have been locked in a nearly eight-year conflict with Russia-backed separatists that has left more than 14,000 people dead.
Here's the history of the tensions that Russian President Vladmir Putin escalated even further Monday.
Watch VideoRussian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move..
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..