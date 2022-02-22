Alpine returns in the quest for the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2022 - Exterior Design

BWT Alpine F1 Team and data.ai are excited to announce that data.ai will be an official partner and digital data partner of the team for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The new partnership will see data.ai showcased on the team’s livery of the A522, its driver overalls as well as select team branding at several races during the 2022 season.

Data.ai is the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of artificial intelligence to illuminate digital opportunities.

BWT Alpine F1 Team is positioning itself with some of the world’s leading brands and the new partnership with data.ai adds to the team’s 2022 roster and will help enhance its own digital profile.

BWT Alpine F1 Team will reveal its new A522 to the world next week in Paris, before embarking on its second ever Formula 1 campaign at next month’s Bahrain Grand Prix.