Contradictions in Left Anti-Imperialism

‘If you think Alex Jones is right then it’s an overwhelmingly good thing he warned everyone about this emerging fascism.

If you think he’s wrong then he’s scaremongered people into non-compliance with entirely sensible public health measures.

What I want to point out though is that if Alex is guilty of creating fear and suspicion of government mandated medicine, then Abby Martin is no less so.

Examining why takes us right into the heart of the Left and Libertarian anti-imperialist divide.’