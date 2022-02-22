Getting pulled over by the Police - Second time this year (Emmo Zone GTS)

Here is a video of me getting pulled over for the second time this year by the police.
I was on my way home from work after working a 10 hour shift.
I knew this was going to happen, it was just a matter of time.
The police out of the city aren't as familiar with these bikes.
There are not too many E-Bikes out in the rural areas.
The cop was very nice and did not realize that I was riding an electric bicycle.
This encounter turned out to have an awesome ending.
Unfortunately I did not have my camera on me the first time that I got pulled over back in March.
Now I take my camera every time that I go out riding just in case something like this happens.