Dark Souls 3 EKWRP NG+ All Bosses: Lorian Greatsword (What was changed ?)
After many mods finally I have found the mod that gives you bosses moveset.

Elite Knight Weapon Recreation Project gives most boss weapons and unique weapons movesets that the enemy uses, LETS HAVE SOME FUN.