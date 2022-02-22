19-Year-Old Goes on Road Rage Shooting Rampage 5 Times in Florida, Was Released on $3500 Cash Bail

In Florida, a 19-year-old had gone on a road rage shooting rampage 5 times and was initially released on on $3500 cash bail.

Which of course the lefties in the State Attorney’s Office tried to make excuses for this happening and claimed they had no prior knowledge of the case when that is one of the things they are required to have where they are supposed to be prosecuting him for his crimes.

On top of this, his father is trying to make him out to be a victim that just needs to be put on psychiatric drugs and released.

Thankfully though, due to the push back the State Attorney’s Office received, his bail was revoked and he’s now being held without any.