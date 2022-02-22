Pakistani PM Imran Khan | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

More than 700 years ago, the great Sufi poet Rumi penned one of the most enduring commentaries on the state of the world, comparing it to a 'reeling, drunken body' and saying 'the caravan of civilization has been ambushed.' With fools in charge everywhere, Rumi’s poem implored true leaders to stand up and be the captains of their ships.

What does it take to navigate the dire straits of life, first as a world-class athlete and then as a world leader?

To discuss this, Oksana Boyko is joined by Imran Khan, prime minister of Pakistan.