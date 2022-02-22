Russia – Ukraine crisis: India says “We can’t afford military escalation |Oneindia News

As the situation between Russia and Ukraine is escalating with each passing day, India in the United Nations said that the whole matter is of great concern, and we can’t afford military escalation #Russia #Ukraine #India
As the situation between Russia and Ukraine is escalating with each passing day, India in the United Nations said that the whole matter is of great concern, and we can’t afford military escalation #Russia #Ukraine #India
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the Air..