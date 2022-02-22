Asia markets sink as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate

Hong Kong/ New York(CNN Business)Markets across Asia tumbled on Tuesday morning as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continued to escalate.
New concerns over China's tech crackdown further dented the sentiment.
Equity markets plunged while oil and haven assets rallied Tuesday after Russia's Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist..
Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell almost 2%, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 1.4% in early trading.