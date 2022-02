Your Guide to All Things Residential Real Estate Photo Retouching

The biggest misconception about real estate photo retouching is that it’s a big free for all depending on taste.

This statement is half true if you consider the last part as the winning touch to get an audience to stay glued to your images.

In reality, photo retouching editing in real estate is about a set of pre-defined techniques and not exactly a mad scramble to apply all of the techniques alone.