PM announces targeted sanctions as Russia moves into Ukraine

Boris Johnson says the UK will "immediately" bring in a set " of "targeted" sanctions aimed at Russian entities in both Russia and Donbas after Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the region.

He calls it a "first barrage" and warns that people should expect more "irrational behaviour" from the Russians as "all the evidence" suggests Putin is beginning a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

Report by Edwardst.

