Prime Minister: Putin believes Ukraine has no right to exist

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine has "no real right to exist" as an independent country and that the Russian President has "gravely miscalculated" by moving troops into Eastern Ukraine.

The prime minister adds that he thinks the British people will "support" the government's continued provision of assistance for Ukraine.

Report by Edwardst.

