CANCEL LINCOLN- EPISODE 2 - THE ABOLITION LIE

Many point to Lincoln’s opposition to the expansion of slavery into new territories in the rapidly expanding United States of the Antebellum period, as incontrovertible proof that he wished to see the practice abolished.

But, just like with everything else in politics, there were more interests behind his position than the general public today is made aware of.

While it is inarguable that Lincoln did oppose the expansion of slavery into U.S. territories, he was not motivated by humanitarianism.

He was motivated by political power.