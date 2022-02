Tamil Nadu local body polls: DMK cadre celebrate as it surges ahead | Oneidnia News

By afternoon it was clear that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is in the driver's seat in the local body election in Tamil Nadu.

DMK was leading with 281 wards in town panchayats while the party was ahead on 98 wards in municipalities.

#DMK #TamilNadu #LocalBodyPolls