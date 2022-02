πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ UN troops were actually in Ottawa putting force on the people

UN troops were actually in Ottawa putting force on the people, isn't that war against the people?

I call that War and hope the people over throw their government.

This shit has to stop πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦β€οΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦β€οΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦β€οΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦β€οΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ