Labour: The UK must 'be ready' to step up Ukraine support

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey says the government have Labour's "full support" in imposing sanctions against Russia, but insists they must "be ready" to increase their assistance to Ukraine after Vladimir Putin moved troops into the east of the country.

He says the Russian president wants to "re-establish" control over neighbouring countries who represent a risk for him in being "modern, outward looking" and "democratic" former Soviet states.

Report by Edwardst.

