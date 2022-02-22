God's Love Letters by Dr. Larry Crabb.

The Bible ought to be a frightening Book to you if you're not prepared to meet your Maker.

There is much false teaching today about a loving god who would never cast anyone into a burning hell; but this is not the God of the Bible Who has plainly stated in 2nd Thessalonians 1:8-9 .

“In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction...” (all Scriptures are quoted from the precious and inspired King James Bible).

Jesus plainly said in John 10:35, “...the scripture cannot be broken.” You can rest assure that God will keep His Word.

All Christ-rejecters will suffer eternal damnation in the Lake of Fire and Brimstone (Revelation 20:11-15; 21:8).