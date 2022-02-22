GPS #19 - Butthurt

On the nineteenth episode of Garbage Pail Skids, the Skids discuss; Hundreds of birds suddenly dying in Mexico, ATF making disturbing Valentine's Day tweets, the strange mystery of Bob Saget's multiple suspicious head injuries he suffered shortly before death, the homeless problem in San Francisco and the West Coast, Kyle Dunnigan's amazing Joe Biden videos, the Russia/Ukraine/USA fiasco, Ari Shaffir VS Michael Rappaport, Commander Gauge in the Civil War, BLM Activist tries to assassinate Democrat politician, Oly London, and finally, we talk about RDJ playing a Mexican in Jamie Foxx's upcoming movie.