GPS #19 - Butthurt
On the nineteenth episode of Garbage Pail Skids, the Skids discuss; Hundreds of birds suddenly dying in Mexico, ATF making disturbing Valentine&apos;s Day tweets, the strange mystery of Bob Saget&apos;s multiple suspicious head injuries he suffered shortly before death, the homeless problem in San Francisco and the West Coast, Kyle Dunnigan&apos;s amazing Joe Biden videos, the Russia/Ukraine/USA fiasco, Ari Shaffir VS Michael Rappaport, Commander Gauge in the Civil War, BLM Activist tries to assassinate Democrat politician, Oly London, and finally, we talk about RDJ playing a Mexican in Jamie Foxx&apos;s upcoming movie.