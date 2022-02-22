PM announces sanctions against Russian banks and individuals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces to the House of Commons the "first barrage" of sanctions against Russia after it moved troops into Eastern Ukraine, aimed at five Russian banks and three "very high net-worth" individuals.

He declares that any assets they hold in the UK will be "frozen" and they will prevent "all UK individuals" from dealing with them.

Johnson explains that Ukraine is on the cusp of becoming a target of a "full-scale war of aggression" waged for "absurd and mystical" reasons put forward by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Report by Edwardst.

