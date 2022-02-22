President's Day? Not So Much

For the first time in America, we have a committee, not a President.

We break it all down.

Also, Jay Richards from the Heritage Foundation is here to discuss the White House plans to make gender ideology a central theme in the American Experience.

Ron Peri, Lori Bontell and Dr Michael Uphues are here to discuss SB 7014 in Florida and what Governor DeSantis needs to do.

Bonus segment available too at www.patreon.com/thebuffshow where you can hear phone calls from concerned family members.

Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer and co-founder of The Radiance Foundation and a Black man in America, calls out the injustice of abortion that is inherently discriminatory against the Black community -