Putin will get the opposite of what he wants, says govt

Addressing reporters at the meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in Leicestershire, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he has "warned the Kremlin for weeks and months that [President Putin] gets the opposite of what he wants".

He added "there are still more sanctions in the tank" that could be imposed on Russia and that a meeting of NATO leaders is being planned to "discuss the next stages".

Report by Lewisl.

