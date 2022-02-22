Dog training

How to a girl to dog training this is a MUST for anyone new to dog training, or anyone who has reached a plateau.

Dog training should not be about domination, but communication.

The latest installment of my "Dog Training 101" series is up, and it's a good one!

Absolutely PACKED with entertaining dogs and great info.

Y'all are going to like this one:) Believe it or not, I'll give you a quick lesson on how to teach your dog to leave something alone when you ask, look at you when you ask, sit, lie, down, tips on working with high energy dog, the importance of the training bubble, the value of clicker training, and of course how to achieve great communication with your dog!