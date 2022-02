You're in the Navy Now ---1951 American war drama film

You're in the Navy Now is a 1951 American war drama film about the United States Navy in the first months of World War II.

The film was directed by Henry Hathaway and stars Gary Cooper as a new officer wanting duty at sea but who is instead assigned to an experimental project without much hope of success.

It was released by 20th Century Fox and its initial release was titled U.S.S.

Teakettle.

When the film failed to gain an audience, it was re-titled to the present title.