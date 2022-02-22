What do Russia's moves in Ukraine mean?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent statelets.
But what does this mean on the ground?
Louisa Naks has more.
LIVE: United States President Joe Biden gives a live press conference from the White House to provide an update on the situation..