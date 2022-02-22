'The Wendy Williams Show' Is Coming to an End

'TMZ' reports "The Wendy Williams Show" has reached the end of its road.

As Williams continues to battle health complications, producers of the show have decided to promote guest host Sherri Shepherd to a full-time role.

This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox.

, statement from producers of "The Wendy Williams Show," via 'TMZ'.

We all have great love and affinity for Wendy, producers of "The Wendy Williams Show," via 'TMZ'.

Who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities.

William's replacement, Sherri Shepherd, may be best known for her work as a co-host on "The View.".

Sheperd has also made notable appearances on "The Jamie Foxx Show," as well as a recurring role on "30 Rock.".

Producers of "The Wendy Williams Show" had reportedly hoped to continue the show's legacy with Williams as host, .

But her health has not improved.

According to 'TMZ' "Sherri" will launch in September