Live Feed of the Dec. 4, 2021 Total Solar Eclipse

Weather permitting, NASA TV will air a view of the Dec.

4, 2021, total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica.

The stream will start at 1:30 a.m.

EST (06:30 UTC) and end at 3:37 a.m.

EST (08:47 UTC).

Totality begins at 2:44 a.m.

EST (07:44 UTC).