Sam Hunt's Wife Files For Divorce, Accuses Him Of Cheating
Sam Hunt is facing more adversity in 2022.

Sam Hunt&apos;s wife has now filed for divorce from the &quot;House Party&quot; singer, and she is accusing him of cheating.

Sam Hunt and his wife are expecting their first child in May as well.