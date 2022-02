Brazilian Beach | Tambaba Beach - Conde - Paraiba - Brazil

Tambaba is an official nudist beach in Brazil, located on the Atlantic coast 20 km (12 mi) south of João Pessoa and 115 km (71 mi) north of Recife, at 7°21′57″S 34°47′50″W.

In Tambaba, one must be nude in the family area (the main part of the beach).

Around the periphery of the beach, nudism is optional.