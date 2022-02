Crete Greece | Balos Lagoon One Of the Most Beautiful Places In The World

Crete is the largest and most populous of the Greek Islands.

It is known for its varied terrain which ranges from pink and white fine-sand beaches at Balos Lagoon to the mountains.

Crete lies approximately 160 km south of the Greek mainland.

Humans have inhabited the island before 130,000 years, during the Paleolithic Age and the center of Europe's first advanced civilization, the Minoans.