TwitchCon 2022 Official Dates Announced

On Feb.

22, Twitch revealed San Diego and Amsterdam dates for the in-person event.

TwitchCon was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engadget reports tickets for this year's events will be available for purchase at a later date.

Creators who want to participate in Amsterdam activities can apply now.

It is not yet known if vaccination will be required for attendees, .

But Twitch said it will follow safety requirements laid out by both locales.

But Twitch said it will follow safety requirements laid out by both locales.

The company will also use its "own judgement regarding the safety of the community.".

