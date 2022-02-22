The Murder of Ahmaud Arbery Was Racially Charged, Jury Finds

CNN reports jurors in the case of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have found the three white men responsible guilty on all charges in a federal hate crime trial.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan have all been found guilty of attempted kidnapping, .

As well as interference of rights, which is a federal hate crime.

The verdict comes almost two years after Arbery's killing outside Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb.

23, 2020.

Prosecutors alleged the three men chased down and murdered Arbery because of the color of his skin.

They say the men saw “a Black man in their neighborhood and assumed the worst of him.”.

On February 23, 2020, the three defendants did not see 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery as a fellow human being.

, Tara Lyons, prosecutor, via CNN.

This wasn’t about trespassing.

This wasn’t about neighborhood crimes, either.

It was about race – racial assumptions, racial resentment, and racial anger.

, Christopher J.

Perras, prosecutor, via CNN.

Overcome by emotion, Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones spoke of the long road to justice for her son.

This has been very draining, and I’m thankful that it’s almost over.

, Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, via CNN