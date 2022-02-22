The War Against The Deep State Just Escalated

It is game on without a doubt.
Be aware the the main show is starting now and is definitely escalating.
Be prepared and be helping (peacefully) in any number of ways that we can.
Now is the only time we get to stop evil.
It is game on without a doubt.
Be aware the the main show is starting now and is definitely escalating.
Be prepared and be helping (peacefully) in any number of ways that we can.
Now is the only time we get to stop evil.
Today on episode 209, Steffen Rowe uses Global Interim Head of State Kimberly Ann Goguen's own words to sum up the actual..
Fighting in Ukraine continues, reports say it is getting more intense, Russia gives warning to NATO and the WEST, the global deep..