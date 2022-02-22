Decision on whether Ethan Crumbley can move to juvenile facility expected next week

A court hearing that happened this afternoon will help a judge determine if accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley remains in jail or is allowed to transfer to juvenile detention.
