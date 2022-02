The Endgame S01E02 Fairytale Wedding

The Endgame 1x02 "Fairytale Wedding" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play.

The FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.

- Starring: Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé