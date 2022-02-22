Beijing Olympics Receives Lowest Broadcast Ratings Ever for a Winter Games

'The New York Times' reports that the Beijing Olympics had the lowest number of prime-time viewers of any Winter Games.

NBCUniversal platforms only saw 11.4 million viewers per night.

In comparison, the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 had 19.8 million viewers nightly.

Over two weeks of coverage, 160 million viewers tuned in to watch the games.

According to 'The New York Times,' the 2022 games seemed to lack the inspirational qualities that draw in viewers.

Geopolitical tensions also cast a shadow over this year's Olympics, including the Russia Ukraine crisis, despite Chinese attempts to scrub the Games of political overtones.

The Olympics brand is really struggling.

A lot of people don’t feel that emotional connection anymore, Tang Tang, Media professor at Kent State University, via 'The New York Times'.

Audiences watch the Olympics for the stories.

They need that superhero story, that star quality.

They don’t really see the Olympics as a true sporting event, but rather as something more personal, Tang Tang, Media professor at Kent State University, via 'The New York Times'.

Similarly, the Tokyo Olympics garnered the smallest audience since 1988, when NBCUniversal began covering the Games.

Prior to the beginning of the Winter Games, NBCUniversal warned advertisers to expect lower ratings.

4.3 billion minutes of the Beijing Games streamed across digital and social media, became the most-streamed Winter Games.

