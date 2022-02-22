BLACK CRAB Movie (2022) - Noomi Rapace

BLACK CRAB Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: BLACK CRAB is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war.

During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war.

As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who -- if anyone -- they can trust.

But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely.

Directed by Adam Berg starring Noomi Rapace, Aliette Opheim, Dar Salim, Jakob Oftebro, Ardalan Esmaili, Erik Enge, Cecilia Saverman, Martin Hendrikse release date March 18, 2022 (on Netflix)