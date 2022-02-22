Rescued By Ruby Movie (2022) - Grant Gustin

Rescued By Ruby Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance.

Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope.

When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet.

Based on a true story.

Directed by Katt Shea starring Grant Gustin, Scott Wolf, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom McBeath, Sharon Taylor, Eileen Pedde, Jude Culham-Keays, Giacomo Baessato release date March 17, 2022 (on Netflix)