TRUTH SOCIAL: Trump’s highly anticipated social media platform hits #1 on Apple Store WITHIN HOURS

After President Trump’s new highly anticipated social media platform, Truth Social, launched on the App Store last night, it skyrocketed to the top of the charts.
It hit number one by early Monday morning.
After President Trump’s new highly anticipated social media platform, Truth Social, launched on the App Store last night, it skyrocketed to the top of the charts.
It hit number one by early Monday morning.
Trump’s , Social Media App Launches.
Trump’s , Social Media App Launches.
One year after being banned from Twitter,..
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new..