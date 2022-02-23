Biden sanctions Russia

With the White House calling Russian deployments in eastern Ukraine the beginning of an invasion, President Joe Biden responded by slapping heavy U.S. financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday.
(February 22
Feb. 22 2022 President Biden will speak from the East Room at the White House.