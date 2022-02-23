12 Emotions You Might Feel But Can't Explain

Today's topic is on emotions and types of emotions that we may experience at one point or another, but can not explain.

Do you have those feelings where everyone around you has their own stories, but you know for a fact that you won't get to know all the stories?

How do you describe that emotion?

Apparently, the term is sonder.

What about the feeling when you find someone so attractive for no reason, but you can't really explain it?

It's not love or infatuation, but something closer to envy.

Apparently, there's a term for that too.

It's called Hanker Sore.