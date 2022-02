Jack Hyles on Romans 1

The correct interpretation of Romans 1 does not have anything to do with salvation or becoming a child of the devil, which is a totally different matter.

A "reprobate mind" is a mind that corporately accepts and indulges in all of the sins in Romans 1:29-32.

Homosexuality is a very serious sin, but it is not only something a child of the devil can do, and it is completely possible for a homosexual to get saved.

This is where the New IFB and Steven Anderson are wrong.