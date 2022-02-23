No Sanctions!! Joe Biden Unmoved as Vladimir Putin Sends More Russian Troops into Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send more troops into Ukraine would not trigger the sanctions prepared by the United States and European allies, the White House said Monday.
Joe Biden dispatches 'defensive' troops to Baltic States in response to Putin's Ukraine invasion:..
US president said more sanctions could be on the way if Russian leader Vladimir Putin proceeds further