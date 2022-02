Why Is SoFi Paying $1.1 Billion For Technisys? SOFI Stock

SoFi (SOFI) agreed to purchase Technisys for 84 million shares of SOFI common stock, or about $1.1 billion.

SOFI expects the acquisition to add a cumulative $500-800 million through year-end 2025 at high incremental rates.

SOFI also anticipates the deal closing in Q2 2022.

Why are investors not cheering for this merger?

Here are three reasons why.