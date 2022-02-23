BANTIMURUNG WATERFALL INDONESIA

Bantimurung Waterfall, Maros – One of the beauties of Indonesia is that it radiates from tourist attractions that are scattered in almost every area.

Like belonging to the Bantimurung National Park.

There is a waterfall which is a tourist attraction with the coolness that comes from Mount Bulusaraung.

The cold temperature that penetrates the skin of the tourists seems to be a complement to your vacation in Bantimurung.

Not only waterfalls that you can find but the natural atmosphere around tourist attractions is also very interesting.

Not even a few who capture vacation moments with extended family at this Bantimurung waterfall.

The water that flows is also very clear which is able to make our minds so fresh, unwinding with a vacation is the right choice.