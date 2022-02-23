President announces more sanctions against Russia

The White House announced its first tranche of sanctions on Russia after it called the country's moves on Ukraine an invasion.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the sanctioning of Russian financial institutions and oligarchs on Tuesday.
