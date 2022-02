Idiots In Cars | Funny Cars Crash

This video is an ultimate car crash compilation 2021, idiots in cars, driving fails & bad drivers compilation of 2021 (USA, CANADA, UK, AUSTRALIA & MORE) in the series that is all about terrible car crashes, idiots in cars, hit and run, instant karma, near miss, learning how to drive, crazy drivers, brake check, close calls, supercar fail, rear-ended, accident, funny car fails, dashcam fails, etc.