Joe Biden sanctions Russia over 'beginning of invasion' | Putin‘s nuclear drills | Oneindia News

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced the first tranche of sanctions against Russia, including steps to starve the country of financing, saying Moscow had started an invasion of Ukraine.
