There is hope for those that fear the Lord and are walking in darkness; the darkness has a purpose.

Darkness is a fact in our walk of faith, and some things can only be seen in the dark.

God can use it for discipline, but it can also be a sign of spiritual despondency.

You can still glorify God in the dark if you recognize the darkness has not separated you from Him.

Trust God when you cannot see, and He will bring you through.