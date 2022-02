Blyss - Into the Deep

A powerful rock song that keeps your attention from start to finish.

The lyrics were written about the media's continuing participation in dividing people.

We wrote a it during the Trump/ Biden primaries but it relates to what was started long before that, and continues after.

Legacy media has been declining for a long time and most social media has banned what it doesn't like.

We hope this finds an audience here where all ideas are open and free.

Hope you enjoy it and thank you for listening 😊